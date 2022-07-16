Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,766 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,907,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 4,002,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

