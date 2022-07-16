Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,297 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. 2,819,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

