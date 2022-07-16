Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 322,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 16,063,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,122,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

