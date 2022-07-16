Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55,305 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,305 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.87. 63,818,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,864,596. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.72.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

