Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.67. 524,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,177. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

