Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($20.00) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($20.90) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.50) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €19.88 ($19.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.62. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a one year high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

