Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.25) to GBX 2,918 ($34.71) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.60.

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 182,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

