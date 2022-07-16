F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 459,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 356,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

See Also

