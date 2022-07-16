FansTime 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $217,910.00 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $180,046.43 and $217,910.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

