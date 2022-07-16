Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the June 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $403.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.40. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $102,317.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.