FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 21,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 32,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

FAT Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

