Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.93.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 693,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.