Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.