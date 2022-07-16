Filecash Tops 1-Day Volume of $409,069.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Filecash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $158,364.52 and approximately $409,069.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00048639 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC.
About Filecash
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Filecash Coin Trading
