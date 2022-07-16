Financial Contrast: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -84.71% 5.59% Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 357.26%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 3.76 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

Summary

Spire Global beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

