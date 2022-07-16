Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

