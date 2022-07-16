Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 6,466 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

