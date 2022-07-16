Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

Shares of MA opened at $332.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $323.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

