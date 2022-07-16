Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $418.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.89 and its 200 day moving average is $475.87. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

