Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Middleby Price Performance

Middleby stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.90. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

