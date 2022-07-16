Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.71.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $418.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.87.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About MSCI

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

