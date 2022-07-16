Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after buying an additional 113,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $410.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.36. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

