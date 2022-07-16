Financial Review: HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) versus Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Rating) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HempAmericana and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Shapeways has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.85%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than HempAmericana.

This table compares HempAmericana and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shapeways $33.62 million 1.37 $1.76 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A Shapeways N/A -40.88% -23.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Shapeways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shapeways beats HempAmericana on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

