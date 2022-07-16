Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in June

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 644,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of FNCH opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.39.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. Analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
