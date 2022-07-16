Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FINGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF remained flat at $18.88 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Finning International has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

