FIO Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $27.20 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $27.20 million and $9.98 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000322 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 801,602,653 coins and its circulating supply is 599,489,081 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.