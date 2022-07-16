First Bank & Trust Acquires 280 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Q2 were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 732,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4,188.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 677.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

