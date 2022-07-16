First Bank & Trust Acquires 79 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

NYSE MSGS opened at $152.24 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average of $165.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

