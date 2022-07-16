First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.59.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GXO opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

