First Bank & Trust Buys 79 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $253.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

