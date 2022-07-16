First Bank & Trust Has $381,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.64.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

