First Bank & Trust Has $475,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 73.0% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

