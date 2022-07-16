First Bank & Trust Has $475,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 73.0% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Trading Up 16.2 %
Pinterest stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
