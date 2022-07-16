First Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $410.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

