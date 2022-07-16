First Bank & Trust Purchases 38 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 4.8 %

ELV opened at $488.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.99. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

