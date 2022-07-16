First Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

DE stock opened at $297.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.25 and its 200 day moving average is $369.26. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

