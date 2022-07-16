First Bank & Trust Sells 144 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

