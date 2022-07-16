First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Position Lowered by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

