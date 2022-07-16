First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

