First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,680 shares of company stock worth $1,587,506. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 8.1 %

FSLR opened at $65.27 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

