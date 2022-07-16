First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 4,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

