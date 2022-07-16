First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NXTG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.26. 22,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,045. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.553 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 752.8% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000.

