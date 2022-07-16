First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NXTG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.26. 22,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,045. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.553 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.