First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.30. 281,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 777,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.
