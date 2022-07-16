First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 341,897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 344,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,386. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

