FLO Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

