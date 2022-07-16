Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target Lowered to €35.00 at Berenberg Bank

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fluidra Stock Performance

FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

