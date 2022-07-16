Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target Lowered to €35.00 at Berenberg Bank

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Fluidra Stock Performance
FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.25.
About Fluidra
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluidra (FLUIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.