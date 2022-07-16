FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FLYLF stock remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.