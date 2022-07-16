FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

FMC has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FMC opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.