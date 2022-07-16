ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 281.1% from the June 15th total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of FORG stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $2,173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

