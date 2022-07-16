Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 29th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
FTCO stock opened at 6.01 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.82 and a twelve month high of 8.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.69.
