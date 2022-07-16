Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 29th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

FTCO stock opened at 6.01 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.82 and a twelve month high of 8.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.69.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

