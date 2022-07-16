Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Down to $73.48

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.48, but opened at $69.03. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 6,220 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

